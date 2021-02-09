Jackson Dale "J.D." Mast, 48 years old, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on March 2, 1972, to Marvin Mast and Carolyn Hupp.
J.D. graduated from Mississinewa High School and Vincennes University. He enjoyed his quiet time building and creating with Legos, as well as dreaming interior designs which was evident in his creative styles. He loved training and showing his dogs as a youth through Grant County 4-H, which he and his mother did together. J.D. also enjoyed camping and water skiing with his father and brothers at the Salamonie Reservoir.
