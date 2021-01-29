Jackie L. "Jack" Jamison, age 77, life long resident of Rigdon, IN passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at his residence following an extended illness. Jack was born in Rigdon on February 4, 1943, to the late Elbert and Florence (Duncan) Jamison. He was a 1961graduate of Fairmount High School. On July 17, 1965 he married Janie (Farmer) Jamison and they shared 55 years of marriage together.
Jack retired in 2007, from Aramark Company as a vending machine mechanic. He enjoyed tinkering and working around the house and he loved to spend time with his family and granddaughter.
