Jackie "Jack" Gene Baker, 85, of Marion, passed away at 12:32 am on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Rolling Meadows Health & Rehabilitation Center in LaFontaine. He was born in Wabash County, Indiana, on December 18, 1934, to Gerald and Opal (Bayshore) Baker. On January 26, 1956, he married Joan Marley, who survives.
Jack graduated from Van Buren High School and worked as a machine attendant for 43 years with RCA, retiring in 1994. He had also worked at Standard Grocery Company. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, golfing, and fishing. Jack will be remembered as a kind-hearted and generous man, who was dedicated to his family. He will be missed dearly.
