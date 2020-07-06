Jackie “Jack” Edward Cain, 81, of Montpelier, IN, passed away, at 2:20 PM, June 29, 2020. He was born April 6, 1939 in Hartford City, Indiana.
Family and friends may gather on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 4-8 PM at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier. At 7PM there will be a memorial service.
Additional viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home from 10 AM- 12PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Catholic Church, 209 S. Spring St., Hartford City, IN 47348.
