Jackie “Jack” D. Baird, 58, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at South Milford Cemetery in South Milford, IN
Memorials may be made to Keplinger Funeral Home for Funeral Expenses, 509 N. High St., Hartford City, IN 47348
