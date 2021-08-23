On Saturday, August 21 2021, Jackie Hillsamer, loving mother, devoted grandma, and faithful friend, passed away at the age of 97. With her unwavering faith in God and the love and prayers of family and friends, Jackie passed peacefully with her family at bedside, surrounded by the comfort of His love.
She was born on Jan 28 1924 in Marion, Indiana to Virgil and Mildred Runyon. She was the oldest of 3 siblings, followed by her brothers William and Richard. Known for her kindness, Jackie won the hearts of many with her constant love and faith, including her husband, Philip Hillsamer. After graduating from Marion High School, she corresponded with Philip during World War II while he was serving overseas. Her letters carried on as her signature, filling the hearts of her loved ones with her encouraging messages sprinkled with words of faith.
