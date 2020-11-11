Jackie A. Pauley, 82, Marion, went to be with the Lord in her home at 7:40 am on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born in Marion on Tuesday, March 1, 1938, to William and Emma (Bloomer) Levi. She was married to Bert Pauley, who preceded her in death.
Jackie was a nurse’s aide with both Colonial Oaks Health Care Center and Premier Home Health Care, retiring after several years of service. She loved her church and pastor at Servant Community Church, where she was a member. She was also a member of American Legion and the AMVETS. She loved rummage sales and traveling with her sisters. She was an avid Bingo player and enjoyed watching game shows with her special friend, Betty Rigsby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.