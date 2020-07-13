Jack Thompson was born in Marion, Indiana to Roy Thompson and Martha (Mallie) Belle (Frazier) Morrical, growing up In Muncie and Marion.
He served in the Air Force from 1947 -1951 leaving as Buck Sergeant.
He worked at Acme Lee and Ball Brothers in Muncie; and Several companies in Marion - RCA (Thomson) retiring from Dec 1988. He also worked as a security guard at General Cable.
He married Joan Wanda Echelbarger and there were 5 children born to this union.
Kathryn Sue, Johnny Leeroy, David Lee, Joseph Harrison, and Daniel Lee.
Joan and Daniel preceded him in death in October 1967.
He married Betty Jo Hinton in 1969 and there were 2 children born to this union.
Michael Allen and Gregory Andrew.
He enjoyed fishing, playing pool, bowling, watching Indiana basketball, Notre Dame football, the White Sox, and NASCAR (Jeff Gordon fan).
He attended worship services at Woodland Hills church of Christ.
He leaves behind his wife of 50+ years, Betty,
Children: Kathryn Sue Gause, Johnny Leeroy (Zella Brown) Thompson, David Lee Thompson, Joseph Harrison Thompson, Michael Allen (Suzanne Miles) Thompson and
Gregory Andrew (Staci Wells) Thompson. 15 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren,
15 great-great grandchildren with 4 more in next 6 months. Brother: Blaine Allen (Linda Towns) Thompson. Brothers-in-law: (Grover) Fred Rhodes, Thomas (Marsha Thompson ) Hinton, Ronald (Pamela Hoover) HintonSisters-in-law: Lois Bartley, Margaret Hinton, Debra (James) Cassity, and Jennifer Kline. Cousin – Berneice ( Larry) Hall, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and their extended families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife and infant son – Joan Wanda Thompson and Daniel Thompson in 1967 and her parents Virgil and Marvel Echelbarger,
Maryanne Coleman Thompson, Melaina Whelchel Thompson; son in law, Jimmy Washington; Granddaughter, Mellisa Dawn Baker; Grandson in law, Jay Nelson; Brother, William Thompson; Sisters and their spouses, Charis & Kenneth Tracy Jr ,Sandra & John McCormick Marlyn & Dalton Hood; Sister, Judith Rhodes and infant sisters Naomi and Patricia Minnick; Brother in law, James Robert Hinton.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to College Park, Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services 4601 S. Western Ave., Marion, IN. The family will have a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Jack will be interred at a later date at Marion National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
Condolences and memories may be made at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com
