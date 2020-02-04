Jack R. Gidley, 76, a lifetime resident of Wabash, passed away at 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2020 at Peabody Retirement Community.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Feb. 4, at McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Ave., Wabash, IN 46992 with Pastor David Phillips officiating.
Calling hours for friends and family will be two hours prior to service, starting at 4 p.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Wabash American Legion, Post 15 or VFW Post 286 Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com
