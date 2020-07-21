Jack Miracle, 78, of Wabash, surrounded by his loving family entered into Heaven at 12:01 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992, with Pastor Tim Morrisett officiating. Burial will follow at Friends Cemetery in Wabash.
Friends and family may call one hour prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home, starting at 1:00 p.m.
