Jack L. Sheets
November 13, 1933 ~ May 26, 2020
"Last Flight Home"
Jack L. Sheets, 86, Jonesboro, passed away in his home at 9:18 pm on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born in Fairmount, Indiana, on Monday, November 13, 1933, to Ernest and Miriam (Merriman) Sheets. On April 10, 1955, he married Gail Sloderbeck.
He enlisted in the Air Force on January 4, 1954. On April 7, 1955, Jack was a distinguished graduate of the aviation cadet program and assigned to Harlingen Air Force Base, Texas, as an instructor. He was trasferred to Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, on October 1, 1958, to train as an electronic warfare officer. Upon completion of EWO training, he was assigned to the 801 Air Division at Lockbourne Air Force Base, Ohio, on May 11, 1959. Jack was a crew member of the 352nd Bomb Squadron flying EB-47E jets. This was during the time of the Cuban Missile crisis and he spent time in England, Denmark, Germany, France, and Spain. During one extended tour of duty in England, his wife was fortunate enough to spend time with him. Jack was transferred to SAC HQ, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, on February 26, 1965. He was assigned to Tan San Nhut Air Force Base, Siagon, South Vietnam, on July 2, 1969. He worked as the Chief, Systems and Programs Branch, Intelligence Division. Jack retired on August 1, 1974, as a Lt. Colonel. Jack moved his family back to Jonesboro, IN, where he farmed until his retirement.
He was a member of Fowlerton United Methodist Church, where he served on many committees. He was also a member of the Fairmount American Legion Post #313, Fowlerton Lions Club, and was a past president of the Fairmount Public Library Board.
Survivors include his wife, Gail Sheets of Jonesboro; children, Joyce (Jay) Phillippe of Jonesboro, Debra Martin of Lafayette, Dan (Tracy) Sheets of Wabash, Russell Sheets of Jonesboro; grandchildren, Jason Phillippe, Alicia Adamson, Heather (John) Stepp, Dylan Martin, Danielle (Nathan) Williams, Alicyn Sheets, Kathryn Hoover; great-grandchildren, Jasmine Phillippe, Raiden Phillippe, Saber Phillippe, Brandtley Richey, Sophia Adamson, Anna-Marie Adamson, Johnnie Rockwell, Jadyn Stepp, Sawyer Stepp, Garrett Stepp, Jensen Williams, Alivia Strange, Kaylynn Hoover, Isabella Hoover, Charlotte Hoover; great-great-granddaughter, Ophelia McMullen; brothers, Richard Sheets of West Palm Beach, FL, Robert (Mary Jane) Sheets of Lake Placid, FL, James (Thelma) Sheets of Sebring, FL, Steve (Linda) Sheets of Jonesboro; sister, Mary Carolyn Jones, Jonesboro; sister-in-law, Anna Sheets of Norco, CA; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, David (Mary) Sheets and Philip Sheets.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Jack's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Ella Nickles officiating. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Fowlerton United Methodist Church, 119 E. 3rd Street, Fowlerton, IN 46930.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
