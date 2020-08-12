Jack L. Berg, 68, passed away in Marion on August 7, 2020. He was born in Kokomo to the late Richard L. and Frances L. (Slabaugh) Berg. Jack served in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1974 and then worked 28 years for Collins Moving Systems.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10:00 am on August 14, 2020 at Marion National Cemetery, 1700 East 38th Street, Marion, Indiana. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel,2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.