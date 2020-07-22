Jack Jones Sr., 78, passed away July 18, 2020 at residence after an extended illness.
Jack was born May 15, 1942 to the late Robert and Mary Jones. He was a member of Mt. Pilgrim Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Dr. Thomas J. Robinson Sr. and was a GM retiree. Jack enjoyed fishing, walking, spending time with family, friends and two dogs.
Jack is survived by his wife of 43 years Laura M R Jones; Son Jack Jones Jr.; Daughters Rosemary Jones, Debra Harris- Williams; Sisters Mary Harvey, Carol Smoot, Brothers Larry Jones, Edward Jones, Michael Jones; Sisters-in-law Johnie Ratcliff, Ruth Blow; Brother-in-law John Roberson; Grandchildren Kendra Taylor, Erica Taylor, Rick Taylor, Tyson Taylor Sr., Steven Taylor; 8 great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Jack was preceded in death by his brother Jerry Jones.
Service will be held noon Saturday at Glazebrooks Funeral Service, 2822 Nichol ave., with visitation from 10am to noon prior to service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.