Jack Hamilton, 79, went to heaven on October 24, 2020 at 4:17pm at his home with his wife Carla of 42 years at his side.
He was an awesome hunter, loved walking, and riding his bike. He played Santa Claus for cancer children and never met a stranger. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and President of Grant County Cooners.
