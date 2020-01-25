Jack Eck, 85, a longtime resident of Jonesboro, passed away peacefully at 4:55 pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at St. Vincent Heart Center of Indiana in Indianapolis with his wife, Sue Eck and family by his side. He was born in Gas City, Indiana, on Sunday, January 13, 1935, to Edward and Goldie (Crosby) Eck.
Jack was quite the genius throughout school, obtaining the highest GPA in over 50 years at Mississinewa High School as class valedictorian in 1953. After high school, Jack married the love of his life, Carolyn Sue Surber on September 2, 1954, at First Baptist Church in Gas City. He worked as a truck driver at RCA for 33 years in Marion, IN. He then retired, and obtained the honor of driving one million miles without any accidents. Jack was a devoted family man to his 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. He was also a proud member of the Jonesboro Masonic Lodge #109 for 53 years. He always loved his family trips to Minnesota, catching big fish, walking on the beach on Florida vacations, tinkering in the garage, and riding his tractor.
In addition to his wife of 65 years, survivors include his children, Brian Eck of Marion, Julie (Scott) Weldon of Port Orange, FL, Todd (Candace) Eck of Jonesboro; grandchildren, Drew Eck, Kaley Keith, Taylor (Adam) Johnson, Nicholas (Randi) Eck, Cassidy Eck; great-grandchildren, Kamille Eck, Thea Johnson, Jackson Eck, Journey Eck; sister, Dixie (Wendell “Red”) Faircloth of Alexandria; and sister-in-law, Betty Eck.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Edgar (Gertie) Crosby, Forest Eck, Jim (Joan) Eck, Mildred (Jake) Mann, Dot (Bob) Mitchell, Virginia (Al) Lemons, Margaret (Charles) Smith, Bette (Homer) Teegarden, and Joan Parson.
The family will receive visitors from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN 46933.
A funeral service to celebrate Jack’s life will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the funeral home. Pastor Mick Simpkins will be officiating with burial following at Gardens of Memory, Marion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Shriners Hospitals for Children 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
