Jack E. Jackson, 76, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Rolling Meadows Health and Rehabilitation Center, in La Fontaine. Jack was born on Nov. 19, 1944, in Alexandria, to the late Ralph W. Jackson, and Margie J. (Miller) Jackson. Jack attended Fairmount High School through the 9th grade. He married the love of his life Lillian D. (Boots-Shelton) Jackson on Sept. 11, 1966. They were married for 49 years, before she passed on Feb. 21, 2016. Jack was a production supervisor at Active Products for 30 years before becoming a production supervisor at Myers Stamping, then retiring on May 26, 2006. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing at Walnut Creek/Club Run. Jack truly enjoyed spending time with his great-grandbabies. He liked getting them after school.
Jack is survived by two daughters, Phyllis Young, Marion; and Sandra (Allen) Wilkerson, Bardstown, KY; sister, Nancy (Mitch) Lahr; brother, Gerry (Sharon) Jackson; 4 grandchildren, Stacy (Ryan Harris) Young, Bobby Hydell, Misty Hydell, Ashley Wilkerson, and Melissa (Pete) Riley; and 11 great-grandchildren, Dylan, Jaden, Broden, Mya, Timothy, Tai'Azjah, Talon, Trevin, Xain, Cali, and Carter; along with several nieces and nephews.
