Jack D. Royce, 84, long time Upland resident, passed away at 10:15 pm on Friday, March 27, 2020, at home in Martinsville, IN. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Thursday, October 27, 1935, to Douglas and Lucille (Andrews) Royce. On July 7, 1956, he married Donna M Welch, who survives.
Jack served in the United States Marines during the Korean War. Jack was awarded the National Defense Medal, Korean Service Medal, and U.N Service Medal. He achieved the rank of PFC and was honorably discharged. Following his military service, Jack worked as a tool designer and engineer with General Motors, retiring in 1992.He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing and spending time with family. One of his favorite places to go was his hideaway cabin, “Wildwood” in Wells Co. He loved to take his family fishing in Canada and hunting in Wyoming and throughout Indiana.
Survivors include his daughters, Nancy (Dennis) Armstrong of Martinsville, Teresa Royce of Marietta, GA; son, Doug (Jean Ann) Royce of Sunman; grandsons, Jarrod (Anna) Armstrong of Upland, Michael (Kayley) Armstrong of Martinsville; brother, Cary “Bob” (Carolyn) Royce of LaFontaine; and great-grandsons, Owen Armstrong, Flynn Armstrong, Connor Armstrong, Dean Armstrong. He was also survived by numerous friends. All who knew him, loved him.
He was preceded in death by parents, Douglas Robert and Lucille R. Royce; brother, Larry L (Sue) Royce, and lifelong friend Stan Lyons.
A private service will be held for the family. A memorial service to honor his life will be held at a later date.
Immediately following private service, burial will take place at Gardens of Memory – Marion.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
