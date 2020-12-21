Jack A. Alford, 73, passed away December 18, 2020.
Visitation was held from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm Monday, December 21, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary. Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, December 22, 2020 with Pastor Bill Rapp officiating at Zion Cemetery in Huntington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.