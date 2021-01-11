Jacalyn L. "Jackie" (Williams) Thompson, 71, of Fairmount died Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Marion General Hospital.
Jackie was born on March 12, 1949, daughter of the late Jack L. Williams and Phyllis A Schaaf who survives. She was a 1967 graduate of Marion High School. She married Stephen K. Thompson on September 27, 1969, celebrating 51 years of marriage. Jackie and Steve owned and operated J&S Motors since the mid 1970's. Jackie had been a member of the American Legion Post 313 Auxiliary since 1990 and was also a member of the House Committee for many years. She loved to travel, especially to Mardi Gras, Key West and to Gatlinburg with family and special friends.
