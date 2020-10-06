J. Edgar "Ed" Brewer, 94, of Marion, was joyfully greeted by his Heavenly Father and reunited with his angel, the love of his life, on October 4, 2020.
He was born on October 11, 1925, in Hardin County, Tennessee, to John Robert Brewer and Edna Gertrude (Baskins) Brewer.
In 1943, Ed joined the United States Navy and fought during WWII. He served as a Seaman First Class on the U.S.S. General J. R. Brook AP 135 in the South Pacific, Middle East, and European Theater. He earned the American Theatre Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Ribbon, and Victory Ribbon for his service. He was a lifetime member of the VFW (Post 6728 Gas City) and was a former post commander.
After returning from the service, Ed married Melba "Jean" Alexander on December 2, 1950, in Piggott, Arkansas. She was "the prettiest girl he had ever seen." They shared nearly 63 years of happiness together before Jean went to Heaven to await his arrival on September 23, 2013.
Ed and Jean each lived in both Tennessee and Missouri (where they met). They moved to Indiana in 1960. He was a General Motors master mechanic and was employed at Matthew's Buick, Munson's Pontiac, Wyatt Oldsmobile, and Twin City Chevrolet before retiring in 1987. Ed enjoyed coaching his son's baseball teams at Lincoln Field, then later went on to attend and support all of his grandchildren's activities with pride. He and Jean loved to travel, camp, and visit family "down home." Ed enjoyed watching old Westerns and reading his Bible.
Ed become an avid golfer in his 50's and never missed a chance to get out on the course with his buddies. He had three career holes-in-one, the last coming well after his 70th birthday. He played all over Grant County but continued his membership at Arbor Trace until his passing. He continued to play weekly until September of 2020.
Ed was a proud and generous father to his sons, Perry Michael (Dyanna) Brewer, Marion, Gary Robert (Lila) Brewer, Wabash, and daughter, Kimberly Jean (Tom) Jeffries, Gas City. Ed always said that he loved his daughters-in-law and son-in-law as though they were his own.
In addition to his children, Ed was an involved and devoted Papaw to Stephanie (Doug) Hensley, LaFontaine, Tiffanie (Kip) Harsh, Brownsburg, Tammie (Chad Wyatt) Brewer, Wabash, Brian (Ashley) Brewer, Sweetser, Amanda (Andrew) Varner, Gas City, and Thomas (Whitney) Jeffries, Noblesville.
Ed was a loving great-grandfather to Kebrinna Bovie, Kelsea and Austin Hensley, Trevor Gray and McKenzie Gray, Dylan, Colin, and Ethan McKelvey, Riley Brewer, Andrew and Alexander Varner. Ed was the great-great-grandfather to Blake Bovie and Trinnite Bovie.
He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Sue Kimbrell, Caruthersville, MO, Helen Kennedy, Covington, TN, Maxine Brewer, Marion, and Linda Dickey, Marion; brother-in-law, Jimmy (Becky) Alexander, Caruthersville, MO; over 40 nieces and nephews; and countless friends.
Ed was preceded in death by his precious wife, Melba "Jean" Brewer; father, John R. Brewer; mother, Edna G. (Baskins) Brewer; sisters, Victoria (Brewer) Williams and Frances (Brewer) Williams; and brothers, W. Jesse Brewer and Larry Dickey.
Ed was an involved and dedicated member of Woodland Hills Church of Christ. He did not know a stranger and enjoyed conversations with anyone. He was quick to offer a smile and had a twinkle in his eyes. Ed cared more for others than himself, and he always tried to give all that he had to his family. He will be dearly missed.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN 46952.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Ed's life will begin at 1:00 pm with nephew, Mr. Edward Bridegroom, officiating. Ed's final resting place will be at Estates of Serenity (I.O.O.F.) in Marion.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.