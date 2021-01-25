J.C. Parton, 89, Gas City, passed away at 3:08 am on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. He was born in Greene County, Tennessee, on Wednesday, September 23, 1931, to Walter Parton and Lockie (Gosnell) Leoffer. On December 18, 1965, he married Mary L. Niverson who preceded him in death on September 12, 2004.
J.C. joined the United States Army and served in the Korean War. Following his military service, J.C. worked as a tool and die maker at Active Products. He enjoyed fishing and metal detecting. He was a hard worker and good provider for his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.