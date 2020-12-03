Iveory Joe Bowman, 90, was born in Caruthersville, Missouri to the late Flemmie (Smith) Bowman. His father Nelson Bowman passed away before Iveory’s birth and he was raised in his early years by his mother and his grandfather, Flem Smith. Later, Flemmie married Reverend Fred Wilson and he became a loving father to Iveory.
After Iveory, fondly called I.J., graduated he and Flemmie moved to Marion where he would spend the rest of his life. This was a timely move as RCA was just being built. He was hired to help set the plant which resulted in him spending the rest of his 33-year career as a machinist attendant at RCA. He went on to marry Linn Jackson Smith and from that union the couple had two daughters, Linda Bowman Clemons and Deborah Bowman Moore. I.J. later met and married the love of his life, his “Sweetie”, Sonia Joan Bowman. Together they raised a blended family including Sonia’s daughter Valerie Carita and James Edward Bowman. I.J. and Sonia celebrated 57 years of marriage on July 17, 2020 and spent their entire life together in the same Marion home where they raised their family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.