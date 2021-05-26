Iva J. Sanders, 77, Marion, passed away at 2:55 pm on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Miller's Merry Manor in Marion. She was born in Greeneville, Tennessee, on Friday, November 19, 1943, to William and Helen (Gentry) Coward.
Iva was a caregiver her entire life. She worked for Wesleyan Health Care and then in home health care. She loved animals, especially her dogs. She was also involved in her church and sang in the choir.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.