Iris L. Newcomer, 84, Marion, received her eternal reward at 3:40 am on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Saturday, November 16, 1935, to Russell and Hettie (Arthurhultz) Thompson. On May 2, 1951, she married Donald M. Newcomer, and he preceded her in death on January 17, 2000.
Iris was a member of Lakeview Wesleyan Church, where she was actively involved. She was an avid reader and a student of God's Word. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Lori James of Marion; three sons, Steve (Debra) Newcomer of Marion, David (Arvida) Newcomer of Hoagland, and Robert Newcomer and Tammi of Fortville; four granddaughters, Julie Ann Holloway of Marion, Jayna (Steven) Wheeler of Marion, Heather Newcomer of Kendallville, and Madison Newcomer of Fortville; four grandsons, Jason, recently deceased (Julie Dawn) Morgan of Sweetser, Donnie (Addie) Newcomer of Columbus, GA, Matthew (Julie Marie) Newcomer of Noblesville, and Mitchell Newcomer of Hamden, CT; eight great-grandsons, Nolan Holloway, Ryan Holloway, Jacob Morgan, Josiah Morgan, Joshua Morgan, Levi Wheeler, Eli Wheeler, and Abel Newcomer; and five great-granddaughters, Alex Wheeler, Gracie Newcomer, Juliana Morgan, Marigold Newcomer, and Remi Wheeler.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jason Morgan; three brothers, Lloyd Thompson, Robert Thompson, and Dean Thompson; two sisters, Georgia Bottorff and Marjorie Morel; son-in-law, William D. James; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Newcomer.
The family will have a private funeral service to celebrate Iris' life. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
