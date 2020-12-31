Irene P. Smith, 98, Marion, walked into the arms of her Lord at 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Owingsville, Kentucky, on Monday, June 19, 1922, to Lloyd and Ollie (Goodpasture) Plummer.
Irene graduated from Owingsville High School in 1940. Three years later, she married the love of her life, Edward A. Smith, on August 28, 1943. She worked with Marion Tool Corp. for over thirty years until her retirement. She was a lifelong member of 9th St. Methodist Church and active in the Women's Society WSCS. Irene loved to play piano, work in her vegetable garden, and loved canning. She never missed a season! She also read her Bible daily. She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, fun-loving spirit, and how much she loved to be around people. She also loved her dogs.
