Iona Jean (Helton) Bain, 86, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Rolling Meadows Health & Rehabilitation Center. Jean was born on June 21, 1934, in Lebanon, VA, to the late James W. Helton and the late Rosa Viola (Mitchell) Helton. She graduated from Lebanon High School, class of 1952. She worked as a dietary aide at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center for 13 years. Jean was married to her devoted husband, David Bain, for 47 years. Jean was the perfect woman for David and she was the love of his life. She loved spending time with her family. Jean enjoyed singing and was in a church choir for many years. She loved cooking and baking. Jean enjoyed decorating cakes, and making an assortment of candy and cookies. She will be missed dearly.
Jean is survived by her husband, David Bain, Marion; sons, John (Denise) Bain, Indianapolis; and Mark (Luna) Bain, Chesterfield, MI; grandson, Joshua Bain, Chesterfield, MI; siblings, (twin brother) Dean (Sandy) Helton, Polo, IL; Edna Ferguson, Lebanon, VA; and Betty (Larry) Bales, Bristol, TN; and several nieces and nephews.
