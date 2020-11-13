Ioma Io Willis, peacefully passed away on October 30, 2020, at the age of 86 in Tampa, Fl. She bravely fought Alzheimer's for many years, and more recently, survived COVID-19. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by four children: Steve (Shirley) Willis of Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada; David Willis of Indianapolis, In; Brenda (Doug) Nerland of Temple Terrace, Fl and Ann (Trent) Woods of Huntsville, Al as well as 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Ioma was born in Shoals, Indiana on Nov 23, 1933, to A.O. and Io Crim and was proud to be both a Crim and a native of Shoals. She was well known for her many talents and intelligence. As a young person, she participated in the Indiana State piano competition, and received 4H awards awards for fashion design and sewing. She is fondly remembered by her family for her love of playing all types of piano music. As a young mother of four children, Ioma was determined to obtain a college degree and graduated from Akron University as Salutatorian of her class. This achievement was so notable, alongside her family responsibilities, that it received front page coverage in the Akron Beacon-Journal. In 1966, the Willis family moved to Marion, Indiana where she resided until 2018. Ioma taught in the Marion public schools for 39 years and also served as an Elementary School Principal. Her final working years were spent as a Head Start Reading Specialist and she loved her career and students so much that she did not retire until she was 72.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.