Iola Marie Seekins, 92, Marion, passed away at 8:00 pm on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Madison County, Iowa, on Saturday, September 15, 1928, to Ralph and Mina (Thurman) Burgan. On April 19, 1952, she married Arden Ray Seekins, and he preceded her in death on October 2, 2014.
Iola attended school in a one room school house until she went to high school in Murray, Iowa where she graduated in 1947. She was employed at Warner Press in Anderson and Wesleyan Headquarters in Marion. She attended the First Church of God and was very active, holding different positions. She loved to entertain the youth, travel, and invite people into her home.
