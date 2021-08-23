Infant Marvin E.M. Hilty, of Geneva, IN, passed away on Aug 21, 2021 at 6:54 AM at Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis. Marvin was born 5 weeks ago to Elmer E.H. & Margaret S. (Graber) Hilty on July 16, 2021 in Adams County.
Visitation was held at the Joe H. Graber residence, 9269 S. 350 E. Geneva, IN, on Sunday, Aug 22, 2021, from 2-8 PM and from 9-11 AM on Monday, August 23, 2021. The Funeral was held at 1 PM on Monday with Bishop David S. Wickey officiating. Burial will follow in the Bunker Hill Cemetery in rural Adams County, IN.
