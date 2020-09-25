Inez Dell Reasoner, 98, of Muncie, IN., passed away Friday, September 18, 2020.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Bethel Center Church of the Brethren St. Rd. 26 W Hartford City, IN. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
A service to celebrate her life will follow at Bethel Center Church of the Brethren at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Interment will follow in the Elizabethtown Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.