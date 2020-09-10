Imogene L. Rittenhouse, age 92, of Huntington, died Monday, September 7, 2020.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. Saturday at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Rev. Barry Faucett officiating. Burial will be in Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bippus. Please follow local recommendations for face coverings and social distancing during all events.
Preferred memorials are to Bippus Fire Department or Calvary United Methodist Church, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
