Imogene Hochstedler, 87, passed away at Hickory Creek Nursing Facility, Peru on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. She was born on Feb. 8, 1933 in Milan, Tennessee to the late Bonnie L. and Mary Elizabeth (Larue) Callis.
Imogene, moved to Converse in 1947 and she married William Hochstedler, Jr. on June 27, 1950. William passed away on Feb. 22, 2011. During her working years, Imogene was employed with RCA, General Tire, Foster Forbes, Essex Wire and Converse Canning Factory. Later she housed and cared for veterans as well as serving as a home care provider to several of the community's elderly. Her kindness and caring way was shared with many. In her free time she loved to go to flea markets and never could pass up a rummage sale. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and cross stitch. Imogene loved the Lord and always made time to read her Bible sharing her faith in all her actions and words.
