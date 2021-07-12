Imogene Frazier, 91, a lifetime resident of Van Buren, IN, passed away at 7 PM on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at her son’s home in Van Buren. She was born on Sunday, July 6, 1930, in Van Buren, the only child to John & Guyla (Baker) Korporal. She married Joseph Frazier on Saturday, Aug. 25, 1956 in Marion, IN, he survives. Imogene was a 1948 graduate of Van Buren High School. She formerly worked for Bradner Village, Warren United Methodist Home and retired from Franklin Electric. Her and her husband Joe enjoyed playing bingo and dominoes with their friends at the Senior Center in Marion.
Loving survivors include her husband, Joseph Frazier, LaFontaine, IN, sons, Joseph (JoEllen) Frazier, Marion, IN, Randall (Marsha) Frazier, Van Buren, IN, 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.