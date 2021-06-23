A Celebration of Life for Imogene Clements Needler, 103, will be at 11 A.M. Saturday, June 26, 2021 in the First Presbyterian Church, 117 W. Franklin St., Hartford City.
Fellowship will follow the service. Her family will have a private interment at Gardens of Memory, Muncie, in the afternoon.
