Ilse Harte, 86, of Marion, passed away on March 29, 2020 at the Wesleyan Health Care Center.
She was born on April 29, 1933 in Morfelden, Germany to the late George and Eleonore Mueller and had resided in Marion most of her life.
Ilse was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and was known as a wonderful homemaker. She was a member of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Peter F. Harte of Marion; her son, Gordon (Rosemary) Leming of La Place, Louisiana; her daughter, Heidi Leming of Warsaw, IN; granddaughter, Heather (Chad) Long of Warsaw, IN; great grandchildren, Somer, Adrian, Madison, Loa, Cayden and Hensley; also surviving are family members in Germany.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Herbert Mueller.
A Private Family Service will take place on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service North Chapel with the Rev. Rob Barton officiating.
Burial will follow at Grant Memorial Park in Marion.
