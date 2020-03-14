Iline E. Koon, 94, of Marion, went to be with the Lord at 11:33 a.m. on Friday, Mar. 6, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Jan. 11, 1926, to the late John and Helen (Piner) Martin.
Iline worked at RCA for 32 years until she retired in 1994. Iline loved her family and treasured taking care of her children. She enjoyed visiting with neighbors, cooking, and gardening. Iline had the magic touch in the kitchen and could make any flower grow. Iline was an active member of Calvary Social Brethren Church and loved her church family. She will truly be missed.
Iline is survived by her children, Helen Brubaker of Shelbyville, KY, Keith (Sara) Koon of Marion, Eddie (Sheryl) Mitchell of Marion, Pam Watson of Marion, and Ted Mitchell of MI; sister, Donna Parks of Marion; seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Iline was preceded in death by son-in-law Keith Brubaker, and siblings, Ken, Dick, Thelma, Georgia, and Melba.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt and Cremation Services, 4601 South Western Avenue, Marion. In accordance with Iline’s wishes, no services will be held.
