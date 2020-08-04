Ilene Mae Penn passed away on August 3, 2020. She was born on May 8, 1926, in North Manchester, Indiana.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992 with Pastor David Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Marion, Indiana.
Visitation for friends and family will be two hours prior to the funeral services starting at 9:00 a.m.
Preferred memorials are to the Wabash Friends Church Benevolent Fund, 3563 State Road 13, Wabash, Indiana 46992 or to the Wabash County Animal Shelter, 810 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992.
