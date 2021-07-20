Ilah Mae Wagner, 80, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 12 pm, Monday, July 19, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born on Jan. 16, 1941, in Hudson, Michigan, to Robert and Cora (Bidlack) Varner.
Ilah was a 1959 graduate of Oakwood High School in Oakwood, Ohio, and received her Associate's degree in 1995, from Ivy Tech in Kokomo, Indiana. She married Oren C. Wagner at the EUB Church in Oakwood. Ilah worked at General Tire 24 years, was the United Fund Executive Director 10 years, and also worked at Wabash-Kokomo Vault and Monument, Deb's Cleaning Service, and was a tax preparer at H&R Block, all of Wabash. She was a member of the Wabash First United Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading and crocheting, gardening and flowers, vacationing in the Smokies with Oren, and especially attending her grandchildren's events.
