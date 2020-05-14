Ida Sizemore, 97, of Wabash, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at 3:05 a.m. at Miller’s Merry Manor – East, in Wabash
Ida married Edward F. Sizemore in 1947; he passed away in 1987.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, IN 46992. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service.
Online condolences can be left for the family on our website at www.mcdonald funerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.