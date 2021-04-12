Ida “Nadine” Clark, 91, a lifetime resident of Wabash and Logansport, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at her residence from an extended illness.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana with Pastor Dylan Persinger officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Lawns Cemetery in Wabash.
