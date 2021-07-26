Huldah R. Johnson, 49, Converse, passed away at 11:12 pm on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Marion on Wednesday, April 12, 1972, to John and Roda (Mansbarger) Henderson. She was married to her loving husband, William Johnson, who survives.
Huldah was a homemaker throughout her life. She loved collecting a variety of items. More than anything, she loved being with her grandchildren.
