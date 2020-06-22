Howard M. Capps, 88, passed away at Century Villa Healthcare, Greentown, Indiana. Born on November 10, 1931 in Burkesville, KY, Howard was the son of the late Marvin R. and Inis P. (Glidewell) Capps.
Howard was the pastor of Incarnate Word Fellowship, just west of Amboy, Indiana. He resided in the Greentown/Marion area for the past 33 years. Howard served in the ministry for over 60 years.
He is survived by his children, Shirley (Ron) Hamby, Southern Indiana; Kenneth (Kim) Capps, North Carolina; Dennis Capps, Kokomo; Wayne Capps, Jeffersonville; Rachel (Jason) Caprietta, Atlanta, Georgia; Paul (Kalyn) Capps, Amboy; Simon (Janna) Capps, Fairmount; Judah Capps, Kokomo; 19 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren.
Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca (Humes) and sister, Olene Cross.
Howard’s visitation will be held from Noon to 4:00pm on Friday, July 3, 2020 in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Larrison-Martin Chapel, 308 East Marion Street, Converse, Indiana. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilert duncan.com
