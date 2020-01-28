Howard B. Schick, 91, lifelong resident of Sweetser, passed away at 10:20 am on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne after a brief illness. Howard was born in Marion on Wednesday, March 7, 1928, to Howard and Hazel (Bowman) Schick.
Howard graduated from Sweetser High School in 1946 and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After serving his country, Howard returned to Sweetser and married Marie Stimax on November 26, 1950. They were married until her death on December 21, 1983.
He worked as a carpenter and later co-founded Consolidated Builders in 1961 where they built homes for many years. He later worked at the V.A. Hospital in Marion until his retirement in 1990. He served on the Sweetser Town Council for seventeen years until 2011. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 368 and a Sweetser Switch Trail committee member. He enjoyed family, friends, and riding on the bike trail.
Survivors include his two sisters, Carol Moore of Monticello and Rosemary Eastes of Sweetser; two sons, Stephen (Jean) Schick of Bloomington and William (Sandy) Schick of Richmond, KY; daughter, Claudia (Phil) Hubartt of Marion; grandchildren, Matthew (Wendy) Schick, Amanda Goldsberry, Wes (Amy Rimpler) Hubartt, Nick (Hazel) Hubartt, and Allison (Josh) Harbolt; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Schick; and sister, Barbara White.
The family would like to give recognition to long-time special friend, Connie Burt.
The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Howard’s life will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dave Steinke officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at Garden House of Matter Park from 2-4 p.m.. Burial will take place at Estates of Serenity at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Town of Sweetser, c/o Parks Dept., P.O. Box 329, Sweetser, IN 46987 or Gardens of Matter Park, c/o City of Marion, 301 S. Branson St., Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
