Howard Adsit, 95, of Warren, passed away November 2, 2020 at 8:00 pm at Heritage Pointe in Huntington.
Howard was born December 14, 1924 to Ernest and Lucy (McIntire) Adsit in Wells county. He graduated from Jackson High School in Wells county. Howard married Pauline (Lynn) Adsit and was a 70-year member of the Jefferson Center United Methodist Church, now named Solid Rock United Methodist Church, in Warren, IN. He was a WWII Army Veteran and a dairy farmer in rural Jefferson Township in Huntington county for many years. He was often accompanied in his farm truck by one of his loyal German Shepherds.
