Henry O. Hogue, Jr., age 80, of Marion passed away on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020 at the AMG Specialty Hospital in Muncie.
Henry was born Oct. 9, 1939 in Birmingham, Alabama. He was born to the late Henry Hogue, Sr. and Sally Mae (Terry) Hogue. He was one of eight children. Henry married Mary Ann Huffaker in 1971 and she survives. He worked for the Conrail Railroad and Norfolk Southern for 50 years as a boom operator, switch man and welder helper. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and especially loved to barbecue and cook southern food for his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Hogue of Marion; five sons, James Hogue (Rachel Wilson) of Marion, Shawn Hogue of Marion, Richard Hogue (Tina) of Fort Wayne, Pete Hogue of Fort Wayne and Henry Hogue III of Fort Wayne; 4 daughters, Shauna Hogue of Marion, Mary Elaine Hogue (Isiah Drake) of Marion, Sarah Littlejohn of Fort Wayne and Sallie Hogue of Fort Wayne; a brother, Eli Swan of Fort Wayne; a sister, Minie Douin of Detroit, Michigan; 21 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; his best friend, Charles ‘Chick’ Campbell (Wendy) of Marion; and many cousins, family and friends.
He was also preceded in death by 5 siblings; and his ex-wife, Clara Bell Smith.
Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020 at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
Funeral Services will begin at 12 p.m. with Pastor Andrew Morrell officiating.
Burial will immediately follow Funeral Services in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Marion (Huntington County), Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Raven-Choate Funeral Home to offset funeral expenses for the family.
Online condolences may be shared at www.raven choate.com
