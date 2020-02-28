Henry Dean Hull 51, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020 in Anderson, Indiana. He was born to Henry Williams and Martha Jones on Aug. 21, 1968 in Monroe, Louisiana.
He is survived by his mother Martha Jones, Leroy Jones jr. who raised him from childhood to adult. Children: one daughter, Tyiesh Sheckler, two sons, Jordan Hull, Joseph Hull all of Columbus, Ohio. Five grandchildren, Bentley, Kylinn, Kingston, Ansley and Jackson. Six brothers Hosay (Brittany) Jones Fort Wayne, Leroy Jones III Michigan, Kevin Wilson, Lake Providence, Rodney Chaney, Minnesota, Quinton Wines, Texas, Cornelius Glover. Five sister Rosa (Dallas) Washington Michigan, Michelle (Cecil) Davis, Indianapolis, IN Lisa (Charles) Wyrick, San Diego. Rachel (Alonzo) Goodwin, Fort Wayne, Pegg Glover, Texas and Felicia Grimes, Lake, Providence.
Viewing will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Service following at Greater New Light Church 303 West 14th Street, Marion, Indiana.
Service entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.
