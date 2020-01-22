Henry Allen Schneider passed Jan. 13, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. He was born Aug. 2, 1923 in Cleveland, Ohio to parents Henry F. Schneider and Helen Leonard Schneider. “Al” graduated from West Technical High School and immediately enrolled at Ohio State University. Shortly thereafter WWII began and he enlisted in the Army Air Corp. He served in the Signal Corps. overseas in Italy and Europe. On his return to the U.S. In 1946, he re-enrolled at OSU and was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He graduated in 1949 and married his college sweetheart, Carolyn Osborn.
Al and his newly-graduated friends became what David Sarnoff called “Television Pioneers” when they began manufacturing TV picture tubes in Marion, Indiana. This began a new era of entertainment. Al had built his first television set in 1948 in his father’s basement. Friends and neighbors in Marion would come to the Schneiders’ apartment on S. Washington St., eat popcorn and watch prize fights and roller derby on their 12 inch TV set. It was one of the first TV sets in Marion.
On his retirement from R.C.A. In 1985, the Schneiders moved to Florida where Al played golf, volunteered at both Mana tee Memorial and Blake Hospitals. He sang in the choir at Trinity United Methodist Church.
Al was preceded in death by his daughter, Peggy Yawberg, and son, Hank. He is survived by daughter, Ida Helen Purvis, and wife, Carolyn, who misses his sweet, kind, fun-loving spirit. No formal services are planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.