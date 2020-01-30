Helene M. Craig, 96, of Huntington, passed Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Services are Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St. Huntington, IN.
Recitation of the Rosary will begin 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Additional services Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 860 Cherry Street, Huntington, Indiana.
Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Huntington, Indiana.
Memorials to Huntington Catholic Schools.
Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneral home.com
