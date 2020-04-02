Helen Irene Stroble, 92, died March 31, 2020 at Heritage Pointe in Warren.
She was born March 31, 1928 in Hartford City to Roy Elsworth Cline and Esther Edna (Knox) Cline.
For the safety of the community and families we serve, due to Covid-19 virus, the family will have a private visitation and private graveside service for Helen.
Keplinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements so please utilize the funeral home website www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Facebook page to express condolences to the family.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 308 S. Monroe St. Hartford City, IN 47348.
