Helen P. Myers, 95, of Monroe, IN, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N. Washington St. Geneva, IN. 46740 on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
A private family graveside service will be at Riverside Cemetery on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Geneva.
Preferred memorials: Monroe United Methodist Church 201 S. Van Buren Monroe IN 46772 Adams County Heart Association 995 S. Whitetail Dr. Decatur IN 46733 Adams Co. Cancer Society.
